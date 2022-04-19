Sheriff: Man awaiting sentencing on drug case arrested with 2 kilos of cocaine

A Buffalo man awaiting sentencing on federal drug charges was arrested Monday after law enforcement officers with the Erie County Sheriff's Office and the FBI raided a house across the street from South Park High School and allegedly found 2 kilos of cocaine, the sheriff's office announced.

Detectives and deputies with the sheriff's Narcotics and Intelligence Unit working with agents from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force executed the search warrant Monday morning at a Southside Parkway house, authorities said.

Agustin Ramos, 40, was arrested after a "brief struggle," according to a news release from Sheriff John C. Garcia.

Ramos was charged with a felony counts of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a narcotic with intent to sell.

Ramos is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in May 2021 in federal court to one count of attempting to possess a controlled substance with the intent to sell. In that case, authorities intercepted a package of nearly 3 kilos of cocaine that was being sent to him in the mail. His sentencing was delayed multiple times, most recently from April 12. He was out on bail pending the sentencing in federal court.

On Tuesday, he was being held in the Erie County Holding Center.

