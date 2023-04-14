A 3-year-old Lockport girl who was mauled by a family member's dogs Thursday morning remained in critical condition at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said Friday.

The child was attacked by four pit bulls who belonged to a family member, he said.

The attack took place at a home on Glendale Drive in the Town of Lockport. Sheriff's deputies responded after receiving a 911 call at about 9:40 a.m. regarding the attack.

Deputies and EMS personnel rendered first aid and the child was then taken to the hospital.

The SPCA of Niagara County took possession of the dogs.

Filicetti said his office's criminal investigation bureau is consulting with the SPCA and the Niagara County District Attorney's Office regarding how to proceed with the case.