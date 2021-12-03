Sheriff-elect John Garcia begins forming his administration

John Garcia, the next sheriff of Erie County, has begun to form his administration with his appointments for undersheriff and superintendent of the jails.

Garcia announced Friday that William J. Cooley, currently a detective sergeant in the Buffalo Police Homicide Squad, will be his second in command. Cooley was once Garcia's supervisor when Garcia was a homicide detective with the Buffalo Police Department.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Bill over the past 15 years and can think of no better person to serve as my second in command," Garcia said in a statement.

Cooley has been a supervisor in the homicide squad for the last five and a half years. He also served eight years with the U.S. Marshal Service Violent Felony Task Force. He was a member of the Buffalo Police SWAT Team and was previously an Erie County Sheriff's Office criminal deputy. He also is a certified instructor for police training and firearms.

Garcia named Michael Phillips to head the Jail Management Division. Phillips is a former Buffalo Field Office director for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security who oversaw the 600-bed Federal Detention Center in Batavia. After retiring in 2016, he returned to Homeland Services as a senior policy advisor for custody management.

