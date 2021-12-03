 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff-elect John Garcia begins forming his administration
0 comments
top story

Sheriff-elect John Garcia begins forming his administration

Support this work for $1 a month
1020037515 McCoy Local GOP sheriff candidate John Garcia

GOP sheriff candidate John Garcia addresses his supporters and thanks them for their efforts during a rally Nov. 2 at Sandy Beach Boat Club on Grand Island.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

John Garcia, the next sheriff of Erie County, has begun to form his administration with his appointments for undersheriff and superintendent of the jails.

Garcia announced Friday that William J. Cooley, currently a detective sergeant in the Buffalo Police Homicide Squad, will be his second in command. Cooley was once Garcia's supervisor when Garcia was a homicide detective with the Buffalo Police Department.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Bill over the past 15 years and can think of no better person to serve as my second in command," Garcia said in a statement.

Cooley has been a supervisor in the homicide squad for the last five and a half years. He also served eight years with the U.S. Marshal Service Violent Felony Task Force. He was a member of the Buffalo Police SWAT Team and was previously an Erie County Sheriff's Office criminal deputy. He also is a certified instructor for police training and firearms.

Garcia named Michael Phillips to head the Jail Management Division. Phillips is a former Buffalo Field Office director for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security who oversaw the 600-bed Federal Detention Center in Batavia. After retiring in 2016, he returned to Homeland Services as a senior policy advisor for custody management.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"We are very fortunate to have someone with the expansive knowledge of what it takes to run a first-in-class facility like Mike Phillips joining our team," said Garcia.

Phillips began his 30-plus years with the federal government as an inspector at the Peace Bridge, and he rose through the ranks of the agency that became Homeland Security following the Sept. 11 attacks.

A plan to transform Erie County's two jails, the Holding Center in downtown Buffalo and the Correctional Facility in Alden, was a key platform for Garcia, the Republican nominee who beat Democrat Kim Beaty in the November election.

Garcia has said he wants to house and treat mentally ill defendants outside the jails and provide more training to officers to help them better respond to people in the midst of mental health crises.

Thirty-two people died while in custody during outgoing Sheriff Timothy Howard's 16-year tenure. 

Garcia also named other members of the Jail Management Division:

  • First Deputy Superintendent of Compliance – Sandra Amoia 
  • Deputy Superintendent – Phillip Kuppel
  • Deputy Superintendent – William Whalen
  • Chief of Operations – Christine Green
  • Chief of Operations – Jeffrey Hartman
  • Director Correctional Health – Christa Cutrona.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lifeguard spots giant manta ray off Florida beach

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News