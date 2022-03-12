Sheriff: 'Double homicide' in Genesee County

Two people are dead in what the Genesee County Sheriff's Office called a "double homicide," according to a statement from the sheriff's office Saturday.

The deaths were reported at 10126 Alexander Road in the Town of Alexander.

Sheriff's officials said the deaths were believed to be "isolated" and that there doesn't appear to be any threat to the public.

The names of the dead have not been released.

The sheriff's office said it would release more information later but that the deaths remained under investigation.

