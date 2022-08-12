 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheriff: Deputy shoots armed man in leg ending standoff, hostage rescued

  • Updated
  • 0
Erie County Sheriff's Office sheriff vehicle
Buffalo News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

An Erie County Sheriff's deputy shot a man in the leg after he reportedly pointed a gun at law enforcement multiple times, ending a two-hour standoff Thursday afternoon in Sardinia, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The suspect was identified as James Zbytek, 37, of Sardinia.

The incident began at 1:37 p.m. as deputies responded to a report of "a despondent male with a gun who threatened to harm himself and a family member" at an address on Savage Road.

Officials said an "elderly individual with restricted mobility issues" at the house was being held hostage.

The sheriff's SWAT, crisis negotiators, bomb technicians and Air-1 helicopter were deployed to assist in the situation.

Zbytek is accused of pointing his weapon at deputies "multiple times," officials said. 

People are also reading…

A deputy shot Zbytek in the lower leg, officials said. Then deputies went into house and rescued the hostage and located Zbytek. Both were given first aid and Zbytek was taken to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital by ambulance and later by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center. Zbytek remained in Sheriff’s custody Friday.

He faces felony charges including menacing a police officer with a firearm.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man found dead in crashed vehicle

Man found dead in crashed vehicle

Police responded about 2 a.m. Wednesday to the area near East Utica Street and the Kensington Expressway, and found the man dead in a vehicle.

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! Last supermoon of the year filmed in the skies over Wales

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News