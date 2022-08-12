Sheriff: Deputy shoots armed man in leg ending standoff, hostage rescued

An Erie County Sheriff's deputy shot a man in the leg after he reportedly pointed a gun at law enforcement multiple times, ending a two-hour standoff Thursday afternoon in Sardinia, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The suspect was identified as James Zbytek, 37, of Sardinia.

The incident began at 1:37 p.m. as deputies responded to a report of "a despondent male with a gun who threatened to harm himself and a family member" at an address on Savage Road.

Officials said an "elderly individual with restricted mobility issues" at the house was being held hostage.

The sheriff's SWAT, crisis negotiators, bomb technicians and Air-1 helicopter were deployed to assist in the situation.

Zbytek is accused of pointing his weapon at deputies "multiple times," officials said.

A deputy shot Zbytek in the lower leg, officials said. Then deputies went into house and rescued the hostage and located Zbytek. Both were given first aid and Zbytek was taken to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital by ambulance and later by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center. Zbytek remained in Sheriff’s custody Friday.

He faces felony charges including menacing a police officer with a firearm.