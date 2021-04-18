Sheriff candidate stayed silent as man charged in fracas became cop who later decked his boss

Both cases, first reported this year by WKBW-TV, led to two-day suspensions. Gould was debited four accumulated vacation days to satisfy his penalties.

He said he learned from both incidents.

“I regret that they ever happened,” Gould said. “They were learning experiences for me. And I think it speaks to the way our Cheektowaga Police Department operated in holding our officers to high expectations.” He added: “There’s much more to the story of Brian Gould than just those two incidents.”

Cheektowaga Police have not yet released to The News all of the internal investigative reports related to the cases against Gould.

FOI requests

Gould said he has no problem with police disciplinary records being public documents in New York.

“The expectations of our community have changed. What they expect out of policing has changed,” he said. “If we are running a professional police agency, the fact our personnel files are open to the public shouldn’t be something we fear.”