Sheriff candidate John Garcia takes donation from dad of Capitol rioter accused of assaulting cop

Garcia at the time was on his way to raising almost $250,000 in the weeks that followed the party primaries and ended on Sept. 27. The total made him the runaway winner in the fundraising sweepstakes in the four-person race for sheriff.

A Garcia spokesman called it a nonissue that the campaign accepted money from the father of a man who, according to the FBI, admits returning home with the badge and radio of Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone. Fanone told reporters he was beaten, dragged and stunned with a Taser at the base of his skull by assailants inside the Capitol.

Spokesman Mitch Martin called Garcia's group of more than 1,500 donors "exceptionally diverse" and said that as sheriff Garcia intends to uphold the laws to "ensure every citizen regardless of ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation and political affiliation is kept safe."

"We will continue to ensure that all donations made to our campaign are made in accordance with New York State election law," Martin said.

Court records show Eugene Sibick was ready to do his part to keep his son out of federal custody as his case heads toward trial. In March, he told a U.S. magistrate judge in Buffalo that he would ensure his son arrived for all court proceedings, and Thomas Sibick was released to his custody.