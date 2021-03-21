Sheriff candidate got warrant for raid that ended in dog’s death, $110K settlement

Crystal J. Rodriguez owned 304 Breckenridge. When she sat for a deposition, Rodriguez stressed to the lawyers she was there as the property owner at the time of the raid, not in her capacity as a City Hall employee.

Rodriguez in 2013 headed the city's Commission on Citizen Rights and Community Relations, an agency that, among other things, helps citizens file complaints against the police and can act as a police department watchdog. She no longer works for the city.

Rodriguez recalled that she went to the property to meet a contractor the day of the raid and found it under police control. The detectives told her little at first, she testified.

When they finally gave her access to Arroyo’s apartment, she found it strewn with his belongings, not at all like he normally kept it, she told the lawyers. She saw the carcass of Cindy, a dog she said had been “extremely sweet.”

Rodriguez told the lawyers Arroyo would sometimes complain to her about the drug dealing that went on around the property. She said she called Arroyo at work to tell him of the raid and Cindy’s death.

”He was devastated,” she testified. “He began crying on the phone. He asked, why did this happen? Why did they have to shoot her? He kept saying oh my God, oh my God.”