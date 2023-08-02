An anonymous tip led detectives with the Erie County Sheriff's narcotics and intelligence unit to arrest a Buffalo man and discover a warehouse where they found 70 pounds of illegally possessed cannabis, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the detectives obtained search warrants for the suspect, Mohamed Boukadida, 45, and a warehouse at the corner of Broadway and Houghton Avenue, officials said.

The detectives observed Boukadida leaving the warehouse on an e-bike and followed him to the post office on William Street where he was detained, officials said. He allegedly had two packages he intended to mail.

After obtaining a warrant for the packages, detectives found "a large amount of U.S. currency secreted inside children's toys," a statement from the sheriff said.

A search of the warehouse turned up about 70 pounds of suspected cannabis, a "large amount of concentrated cannabis" and "a number of suspected methamphetamine pills."

Boukadida was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a stimulant and criminal possession of cannabis. The possession of more than 10 pounds of cannabis in New York by an unlicensed person is considered a felony.