Shane Casado testifies he didn't think his rifle could kill anyone

Shane Casado had just gotten home from work and was making dinner in his second-floor apartment when he saw out the window Rachael Wierzbicki's car come around the corner.

Casado and Wierzbicki, who had been seeing each other since June, had been sending each other SnapChat messages throughout the day. Wierzbicki's messages included threats and led Casado to think Wierzbicki was drunk.

And when she was drinking, according to Casado, the 22-year-old got erratic and aggressive.

So he put a couple more rounds of ammunition into his .22-caliber rifle and went outside with his gun.

"Honestly, it was an attempt to scare Rachael," Casado testified Tuesday morning at his murder trial in Erie County Court.

After the pair talked in the driveway, he testified, he told Wierzbicki to leave numerous times but she wouldn't let him go back into the house. She slapped him. She walked away and started kicking his car. Then a passenger door on her car opened.

Then, Wierzbicki approached him again.

"This happened extremely fast," Casado told jurors.

He fired one shot into the ground in front of him, just to scare her. But she kept coming, Casado said.

