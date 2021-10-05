Shane Casado testifies at murder trial; deliberations begin Wednesday

Shane Casado was confident and unafraid when he exited his South Buffalo home to confront Rachael Weirzbicki while carrying a loaded, .22-caliber rifle, according to prosecutors.
In the eyes of his defense attorneys, Casado was face to face with an emotionally abusive woman who had been violent in the past and had threatened him earlier that day.
But is Casado a murderer, or was he justified in shooting Wierzbicki in his driveway?
An Erie County jury will start trying to answer those questions when deliberations begin Wednesday morning, as testimony in Casado's murder trial wrapped up Tuesday.
Casado faces a second-degree murder charge in the Nov. 27, 2018, fatal shooting of Wierzbicki, 22, of Orchard Park. If convicted on that charge, he could face up to 25 years to life in prison.
In closing arguments delivered Tuesday, Assistant Erie County District Attorney Ashley Morgan told jurors Casado did not take threats from Wierzbicki seriously and he was never in fear for his safety that night. She called the shooting "senseless violence."
Casado, who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and at the time of the shooting weighed about 170 pounds, was not intimidated by the 5-foot, 5-inch, 120-pound woman whom he had been seeing since June of that year, Morgan said.
"He didn't want to get out of that situation," Morgan said. "He wanted to exert his power over her. He wanted to handle it his way."
Casado testified Tuesday, spending about an hour and 45 minutes answering questions from one of his attorneys and from prosecutors on cross examination.
On that night, Casado had just gotten home from work and was preparing food in his second-floor apartment when he saw out the window Wierzbicki's car come around the corner.
Casado and Wierzbicki had been sending each other SnapChat messages throughout the day. Wierzbicki's messages included threats and also led Casado to think Wierzbicki was drunk.
And when she was drinking, according to Casado, the 22-year-old got erratic and aggressive.
So he put a couple more rounds of ammunition into his .22-caliber rifle and walked out of his Edson Street home with his gun.
"Honestly, it was an attempt to scare Rachael," Casado testified.
After the pair talked in the driveway, he testified, he told Wierzbicki to leave numerous times but she wouldn't let him go back into the house. She slapped him. She walked away and started kicking his car. Then a passenger door on her car opened.
Then, Wierzbicki approached him again.
"This happened extremely fast," Casado told jurors.
He fired one shot into the ground in front of him, just to scare her. But she kept coming, Casado said.
"I pointed the rifle in Rachael's direction and took a second shot," he said.
He didn't intend to shoot her, the now-27-year-old testified.
His rifle, he testified, was for target shooting. All he'd ever shot at was "little orange targets." He never thought it was a weapon that could cause someone's death, he told jurors.
"I was not aware of the real dangers of the weapon," he said.
According to Casado, Wierzbicki had previously been violent – she had previously struck him; she threw an object and hit him in the eye while they were driving on the Thruway; and she once threw a bottle of liquor at him.
She also had told Casado there were instances of violence with an ex-boyfriend of hers – she had struck him with a frying pan and "pulled a blade" on him, Casado testified.
Morgan, the prosecutor, argued that since Casado fired a "warning shot," it showed he knew the potential lethality of what he was doing.
Morgan also took exception to what she called the defense's attempt to paint this case like a "true domestic violence incident."
She said it was "offensive that he's trying to portray that here."
But Casado considered Wierzbicki's threats to be real, defense attorney Teo Siguenza argued.
"What's important is what he thought, because you have to put yourself in his shoes," Siguenza said.
In their deliberations, jurors will be allowed to choose to convict Casado of first-degree manslaughter if they determine Casado only intended to cause serious physical injury, rather than intending to cause Wierzbicki's death.
County Court Justice Susan Eagan on Tuesday denied a defense request to allow the jury to consider less serious charges of second-degree manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide.
Casado's defense attorneys rested their case after Casado left the witness stand.
Testimony in the trial began Sept. 27 and included two eyewitnesses who were in Wierzbicki's car at the time of the shooting. Jurors also got to listen to the 911 call Casado made after the shooting, and they got to watch his interview with police.
For a jury to find a person acted in self defense, the jury must first find the defendant believed another person was going to use deadly force and the defendant's use of force was necessary, Morgan told jurors. Then the jury must decide if that person's belief is reasonable.
For self-defense to apply, it must come down to a "kill or be killed" situation, Morgan said.
"What happened in the driveway of 16 Edson," she told the jury, "isn't even in the same universe as kill or be killed."
Prior to deliberating, jurors will be given formal instructions from Eagan outlining the standard of proof each criminal count requires in order to return a guilty verdict.