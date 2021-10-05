Shane Casado testifies at murder trial; deliberations begin Wednesday

"This happened extremely fast," Casado told jurors.

He fired one shot into the ground in front of him, just to scare her. But she kept coming, Casado said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I pointed the rifle in Rachael's direction and took a second shot," he said.

He didn't intend to shoot her, the now-27-year-old testified.

His rifle, he testified, was for target shooting. All he'd ever shot at was "little orange targets." He never thought it was a weapon that could cause someone's death, he told jurors.

"I was not aware of the real dangers of the weapon," he said.

According to Casado, Wierzbicki had previously been violent – she had previously struck him; she threw an object and hit him in the eye while they were driving on the Thruway; and she once threw a bottle of liquor at him.

She also had told Casado there were instances of violence with an ex-boyfriend of hers – she had struck him with a frying pan and "pulled a blade" on him, Casado testified.

Morgan, the prosecutor, argued that since Casado fired a "warning shot," it showed he knew the potential lethality of what he was doing.