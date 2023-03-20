A man who repeatedly made 911 calls to the Sheriff's Office has been arrested for failing to report his new address as a sex offender, Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb reported.

Chad L. Springstead, 41, was arraigned in Olean Town Court on two counts of failure to register with the New York State Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of moving. He sent to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of bail.

An investigation determined that Springstead, who had been making the 911 calls from an address on Indiana Avenue in Olean, was living there instead of at his Sex Offender Registry address in Hinsdale.

Springstead was convicted in 2015 on a charge of third-degree rape for an incident involving a 14-year-old girl.