A Lancaster man who is already a Level 1 sex offender has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with attempted production, receipt and possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Christopher Gostick, who has a prior conviction for attempted possessing a sexual performance by a child under age 16, faces a minimum penalty of 25 years and a maximum of 50 years in prison if he is found guilty of the current charges against him.

In June, a 9-year-old girl told her family that Gostick kissed her on the lips, after which the girl's father and Gostick's brother confronted him and took two cellphones from him, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors said that the phones contained pictures of Gostick kissing the girl, a surreptitiously recorded video of her using the bathroom, along with commercially available child pornography. Also taken from one of the phones, prosecutors added, was a Snapchat conversation in which a man who appears to Gostick and directs a prepubescent girl to send him a sexually explicit video.

Gostick made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and is being held pending a detention hearing.