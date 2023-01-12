Several teens arrested in separate incidents following thefts of a Kia, Hyundai

The thefts this week of a Kia SUV and a Hyundai, perhaps inspired by a TikTok challenge that went viral in the summer, has resulted in the arrests of several teenagers in separate incidents.

Town of Tonawanda police on Thursday announced the arrest of two Buffalo teenagers and are seeking a third person in the theft of a Hyundai Accent. Meanwhile, five people, including three teens, were arrested Wednesday in Wheatfield after police pursued a Kia SUV reported stolen out of Buffalo, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

'This whole situation has been a nightmare': Victims of stolen Kias share their tales The Oct. 24 crash on the Kensington Expressway involving a stolen Kia Sportage in which four teens were killed was shocking because of the number of deaths, but the events that led to it are familiar. Law enforcement officials say it was just a matter of time before the dangerous trend of stealing Kias and Hyundais resulted in tragedy in Buffalo.

In Tonawanda, two 18-year-old males, Christopher A. Walter Jr. and Byron L. Duren, both of Buffalo, have been charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and third-degree criminal trespass. Both were being held for arraignment Thursday in Town of Tonawanda Court.

Tonawanda police officers said they saw the vehicle being operated at about 2:45 a.m. on Sheridan Drive near Military Road. When they learned the vehicle had been reported stolen Wednesday from Buffalo, police attempted to stop it at the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel at 1288 Sheridan Dr., but the driver fled by driving north along a railway track adjacent to the motel.

At that point, police said, the vehicle became stuck in the graded crushed stone surrounding the rails and three male occupants abandoned the Hyundai and fled the scene on foot.

Two of the males who escaped the vehicle sought refuge in nearby foliage, but were found and then arrested and taken into custody, while a third male escaped and could not be located, police said.

In the other incident, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office charged a 15-year-old driver, whose name was withheld, with criminal possession of stolen property, unlawfully fleeing a police officer and obstruction of governmental administration.

Passengers' Amerika D. Dinkins, 18, and Davon I. Grey, 20, each were charged with possession of stolen property and three counts of child endangerment. Two other passengers, ages 15 and 16 and also not identified, were charged with possession of stolen property, as well.

Two sheriff's deputies encountered the stolen Kia SUV on Niagara Falls Boulevard at 12:34 p.m. after identifying it using a police license plate reader, a news release notes. The driver led deputies on a chase throughout Wheatfield and North Tonawanda before stopping on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield, where police took the five people into custody.

A TikTok challenge went viral. This week in Buffalo, the consequences turned fatal A viral challenge that exploded on TikTok over the summer may now be fueling illegal activity in Buffalo – and revealing a deadly side that has local law enforcement on high alert.

In the fall, four teenagers between the ages of 14 and 19 died in an early morning, single-vehicle, rollover crash at the nexus of the westbound Kensington Expressway and the on-ramp for the Scajaquada Expressway. The 16-year-old driver was indicted on four counts of second-degree manslaughter, as well as one count each of first- and second-degree assault and criminal possession of stolen property.

Authorities, at the time, said that tragic incident may have been inspired by a TikTok and YouTube trend in which viewers are encouraged to hotwire and steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles using mundane tools, such as a USB cable found on iPhone chargers, to start the key ignition.