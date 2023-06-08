A serial shoplifter was sentenced Thursday to serve two to four years in prison by State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens, said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Maurice J. Land, 35, of Buffalo pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of first-degree criminal contempt, both felonies, on May 2.

Land acknowledged having stolen merchandise from inside two different home improvement stores. On Jan. 15, he stole an air compressor and accessories valued at about $778 from a store in the Thruway Plaza in Cheektowaga, which also put him in violation of a three-year no trespass order that was issued following a prior incident.

Then, on April 8, Land entered a home improvement store on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst and stole various light fixtures valued at about $787. He had also entered that store in violation of a three-year no trespass order that was issued after a prior incident.

"Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. I want the retailers in Erie County to know that these thefts will not be tolerated and that my office will continue to hold these offenders accountable for their crimes," said Flynn.

Land, who was wanted on a warrant, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by Amherst police on April 5 because police said the operator was driving without headlights on Niagara Falls Boulevard. Police also discovered that Land was in violation of an existing order of protection that was issued on behalf of the driver of the vehicle.

Flynn commended the Amherst, Buffalo and Cheektowaga police department for their work into the investigations of the burglaries.