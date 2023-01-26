Serial rapist is sentenced to 20 years in prison for attacks on three women

A Niagara Falls man was sentenced Thursday before State Supreme Court Justice Justice M. William Boller to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision for raping three women in separate attacks in Buffalo, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Daquawn D. Mike, 23, was not known to any of the three victims, so the crimes are believed to have been random attacks, according to the DA's Office.

In all three cases, the victims reported the crime to police and underwent a rape kit test at Erie County Medical Center, prosecutors said.

In the first attack that occurred on Feb. 6, 2017, the female victim was walking in the area of Scajaquada Street and Kilhoffer Street in Buffalo's Genesee Moselle neighborhood when Mike forcibly raped her at gunpoint, then stole her cell phone, a pack of cigarettes and about $12.

The second attack occurred at about 7:15 p.m. Feb. 21, 2017. The female victim in that case was approached by Mike on Curtiss Street near Broadway in Buffalo's Broadway Fillmore neighborhood and dragged to the side of a nearby garage where Mike forcibly raped her at knifepoint.

The third victim was walking on Wick Street in Buffalo's Genesee Moselle neighborhood at about 4:30 a.m. July 3, 2017, when Mike approached her and lured her to a nearby area alongside train tracks. While pointing a gun to the victim's head, Mike forcibly raped her and stole her cell phone.

Mike was indicted on the three rape cases while awaiting prosecution on an illegal gun possession charge. On Jan. 29, 2021, Mike was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when it was pulled over by Cheektowaga police officers on William Street near Charles Street after the driver had failed to signal during a lane change. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded, illegal handgun under the front passenger seat. Prosecutors submitted the illegal weapon to the Erie Crime Analysis Center for forensic testing, and it was linked to Mike through DNA analysis.

Mike pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree rape on Oct. 18, 2022. He also pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the gun case.

In addition to the 20-year sentence on the rapes, Mike was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision in the gun case, which will be served concurrent to his sentence on the rape cases.