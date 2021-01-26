Serial convenience store robber to serve at least 7 years

A North Tonawanda man who robbed multiple convenience stores and gas stations in Niagara and Erie counties in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to seven years behind bars for one of his crimes.

Christopher B. Lindsey, 31, was sentenced by Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III for robbing a 7-Eleven store in that city on Nov. 5, 2019. He also had been charged with robbing a Kwik Fill in Wheatfield on Oct. 30, 2019.

Murphy added five years of postrelease supervision.

In Erie County, Lindsey is to be sentenced by Judge Kenneth Case Feb. 4 for second- and third-degree robbery and attempted third-degree robbery, all of which could be added to the sentence Murphy imposed.

Lindsey, armed with a BB gun, robbed the gas station at the Clarence Thruway rest stop Oct. 20, 2019; the gas station at the Angola rest stop Oct. 26, 2019; and attempted to rob a Kwik Fill on Harlem Road in Cheektowaga Oct. 30, 2019, the District Attorney's Office said.

