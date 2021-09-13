Sentence of 2-6 years in hit-run fatal angers defense attorney

Viola said there were many people at the scene of the crash.

"He said he was fearful," Viola said of his client. "He should have called the police."

Viola and Kloch agreed the case was "not a homicide."

Viola said the victim was "in the middle of the road" and called the death "an unavoidable accident." He also said Blackburn "has mental health issues, and is being treated for them at the jail."

Extended pause at green light leads to aggravated DWI charge A Niagara Falls man who police say was stopped at a green light early Wednesday morning and only began moving once the officer beeped his horn was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, according to a Niagara Falls police report. Michael Blackburn, 21, of Lockport Street, was pulled over at about 12:50 a.m. on Niagara Street. Police reported Blackburn

"I am very sorry for my actions," Blackburn said. "I should have done things a lot differently, but I wasn't in the right mindset."

The judge noted that he revoked Blackburn's bail in the wake of his June 17 guilty plea after Blackburn was charged in connection with an "assault in which alcohol was involved."

When Kloch announced the sentence of two to six years for leaving the scene of a fatal accident without reporting it, Viola asked him to repeat it. Kloch did so, and Viola said, "That is not what was represented to me."

"There was no sentencing commitment," Kloch replied.

"That is being disingenuous," Viola retorted.

Kloch reminded him that he has 30 days to appeal the sentence.