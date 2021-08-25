'Senseless. Random.' Man pleads guilty in 7-Eleven shootings

Travis J. Zukic didn't know anyone at the 7-Eleven on French Road in Cheektowaga when he walked in with a shotgun at about 11 a.m. on March 1, 2020.
Nor did he plan to rob it.
He just pointed the shotgun at the manager.
"How old are you?" he demanded, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn Jr., who gave new details Wednesday of the harrowing events that took place inside the store.
"How old are you?" Zukic then asked a clerk, pointing the gun toward her. "21," she replied.
Then he turned to Hannah E. Morse.
"How old are you?"
She was 23 and on the last day of her training to become a clerk at the store, Flynn said.
Next, Zukic forced the three workers into a backroom, pointed the shotgun at Morse and told the manager to call 911.
"Tell them to send an ambulance for one body," he said. "Tell them two bodies," he said.
As the manager was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, Zukic shot Morse in the neck, a wound that ultimately proved fatal.
A few minutes later, he exchanged gunfire with a Cheektowaga police officer inside the store. Neither was hit. The officer retreated to safety and Zukic, confronted by a sea of cops outside the 7-Eleven, put his shotgun down and lay down on the floor.
On Wednesday, Zukic, now 29, appeared before Erie County Court Judge James F. Bargnesi in an orange jumpsuit, a white mask and his hands shackled in front of him and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Hannah Morse and first-degree attempted murder for shooting at the Cheektowaga police officer. Under the plea agreement, Bargnesi committed to sentencing him to 25 years to life. He could have faced as much as 65 years to life had his case gone to trial.
Zukic pleaded to the highest charges against him, Flynn said, adding that the plea deal spares the victim's family from the anguish of a trial.
After the proceeding, Flynn gave details about the case.
"Senseless. Random. Senseless. No explanation," Flynn said.
Flynn described the terrifying scene that unfolded in the backroom of store.
Zukic, who lived a few blocks away from the store, was pointing the shotgun at Morse as he forced the manager to call 911.
"She states she's got a gun pointed to her chest," the dispatcher related to police, according to archived radio transmissions on Broadcastify.
After he fired, Morse fell, mortally wounded. "The 21-year-old, the other clerk, was actually pretty composed and rendered assistance to the girl who was shot," Flynn said. "That girl is heroic."
Zukic remained in the backroom for about three minutes before going back into the main part of the store where was confronted by Cheektowaga Police Officer Jacob Ruppert. They fired at each other but neither was hit. Zukic surrendered a short time later.
An ambulance crew raced Morse to Erie County Medical Center but there was nothing they could do to save her.
Investigators don't know why Zukic, who had no significant prior criminal history, killed Morse. They didn't know each other, Flynn said.
Shortly before the incident, Zukic had been fired from his job with Twin City Ambulance.
"There was apparently an issue with a woman at his job," Flynn said. He didn't know what the nature of the issue was.
Around the same time, he had broken up with a girlfriend, Flynn said.
Authorities also don't know who Zukic meant when he talked about "two bodies," Flynn said.
Zukic underwent forensic evaluation for his mental health and was found competent to stand trial.
Zukic was remanded back to jail, where he has been since the day of the incident. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6.