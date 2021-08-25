'Senseless. Random.' Man pleads guilty in 7-Eleven shootings

Travis J. Zukic didn't know anyone at the 7-Eleven on French Road in Cheektowaga when he walked in with a shotgun at about 11 a.m. on March 1, 2020.

Nor did he plan to rob it.

He just pointed the shotgun at the manager.

"How old are you?" he demanded, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn Jr., who gave new details Wednesday of the harrowing events that took place inside the store.

"How old are you?" Zukic then asked a clerk, pointing the gun toward her. "21," she replied.

Then he turned to Hannah E. Morse.

"How old are you?"

She was 23 and on the last day of her training to become a clerk at the store, Flynn said.

Next, Zukic forced the three workers into a backroom, pointed the shotgun at Morse and told the manager to call 911.

"Tell them to send an ambulance for one body," he said. "Tell them two bodies," he said.

As the manager was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, Zukic shot Morse in the neck, a wound that ultimately proved fatal.