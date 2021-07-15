Self-defense claim in Town of Tonawanda stabbing death

Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a claim of self-defense made by a man suspected of stabbing and killing a 28-year-old Amherst man Monday.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said police are investigating witness accounts that a disagreement that escalated into a fist fight and then a knife fight resulted in the death of John H. Callaghan. Callaghan was found shortly after 8 p.m. near a home on Highland Avenue near Parker Boulevard.

“The witnesses say the victim and the man who stabbed him knew each other. The witnesses say there was an altercation inside a house, and they say both men had knives,” Flynn told The Buffalo News on Thursday. “Right now, we’re looking at a claim of self-defense made by the suspect. Tonawanda Police are continuing to talk with witnesses. We’re consulting with the police and trying to determine if a crime was committed.”

No arrests have been made so far, Police Capt. Joseph M. Milosich said.

Callaghan had gone to a home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood that evening to see a man he knew, authorities told The News.

An argument erupted between Callaghan and the man he was visiting. The argument escalated into a fist fight and then a knife fight, and Callaghan was stabbed in the neck, authorities said.