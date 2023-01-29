 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Security guard injured in overnight shooting outside nightclub

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

An on-duty security guard at Club Marcella near downtown Buffalo was injured by gunfire in an overnight shooting that is still under investigation.

Buffalo police detectives from the Central District said the 36-year-old security guard was on the job when he struck in the club parking lot in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue just after 3 a.m. Sunday. He was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Buffalo Police are asking that anyone with information about the incident should call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man wounded in shooting at Amherst hotel

Man wounded in shooting at Amherst hotel

Amherst police say they were called at 4:20 a.m. to a disturbance at 42 Flint Road, the address of the Red Roof Plus+ hotel, not far from the entrance to UB's North Campus.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Gleed on being gay in the '60s

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News