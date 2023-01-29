Security guard injured in overnight shooting outside nightclub

An on-duty security guard at Club Marcella near downtown Buffalo was injured by gunfire in an overnight shooting that is still under investigation.

Buffalo police detectives from the Central District said the 36-year-old security guard was on the job when he struck in the club parking lot in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue just after 3 a.m. Sunday. He was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.