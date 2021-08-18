 Skip to main content
Security camera leads officer to suspect in killing geese
Security camera leads officer to suspect in killing geese

Footage from a security camera helped an Environmental Police Officer track down a driver suspected of killing two geese with his vehicle in Niagara County, the state Department of Environmental Conservation reported.

According to the report, the officer who was called to a marina in the Town of Newfane was told that a van had intentionally driven through a flock of geese on the night of Aug. 11.

A review of the surveillance images showed the van illuminating the flock with its headlights, then running into them, the DEC said.

An ECO officer located the suspect and issued tickets for the illegal taking of protected wildlife and taking migratory game birds with the use of a motor vehicle.

