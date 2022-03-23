 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second youth charged in Lew-Port Middle School threats
Second youth charged in Lew-Port Middle School threats

A second juvenile has been charged in connection with alleged threats against Lewiston-Porter Middle School made on Snapchat last week, Lewiston police said.

A 13-year-old was charged with making a terroristic threat, third-degree menacing, second-degree aggravated harassment and fifth-degree conspiracy in connection with threats made March 14, police said.

Those were the same charges levied last week when police announced a 12-year-old student was charged in connection with the incident. Police said at the time further arrests may be coming.

Because of their ages, the cases will be handled in Family Court, police said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

