Second weapon found in backpack following BB gun scare at Science Magnet school

Police recovered a second weapon – an inoperable gun – during an investigation into an incident that led to a three-hour lockdown on July 22 at Dr. Charles Drew Science Magnet School.

The lockdown started when a student reported seeing a gun in the building during summer school. That weapon turned out to be a BB gun that was described by police as "an exact replica of a Glock handgun." It was found by a file cabinet in a classroom.

The second gun was found in a student's backpack. Police said it was inoperable.

The child who owned the backpack will not be charged because the gun was inoperable because of the child's age.

The 14-year-old student suspected of bringing the BB gun to the school was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon for a person under 16.