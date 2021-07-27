 Skip to main content
Second weapon found in backpack following BB gun scare at Science Magnet school
Second weapon found in backpack following BB gun scare at Science Magnet school

  Updated
Drew Science Magnet School lock down

Drew Science Magnet School was locked down on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

 News Staff Photographer

Police recovered a second weapon – an inoperable gun – during an investigation into an incident that led to a three-hour lockdown on July 22 at Dr. Charles Drew Science Magnet School.

The lockdown started when a student reported seeing a gun in the building during summer school. That weapon turned out to be a BB gun that was described by police as "an exact replica of a Glock handgun." It was found by a file cabinet in a classroom.

The second gun was found in a student's backpack. Police said it was inoperable. 

The child who owned the backpack will not be charged because the gun was inoperable because of the child's age.

The 14-year-old student suspected of bringing the BB gun to the school was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon for a person under 16.

