An Orleans County man who was previously convicted on charges that he possessed child pornography has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was convicted of possessing it again, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

Prosecutors said that investigators Spencer Hart, 39, was found to have more than 600 images of child pornography on his computer when they executed a search warrant July 16, 2020, at his home in Albion.

Some of the images included prepubescent minors and violence against children, prosecutors said. Hart also admitted that he had distributed child pornography via a peer-to-peer software program in June 2020.

Hart had been convicted in Orleans County Court in 2018 of attempted possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child. The latest sentence was handed down by Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny.