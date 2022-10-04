 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Second-time offender sentenced on burglary charge

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A second-time felony offender was sentenced Tuesday to three to six years in prison on a charge of third-degree burglary, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Edward W. Jackson Jr., 61, of Buffalo, had pleaded guilty to the charge before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on Sept. 1, ahead of a jury trial, Flynn said.

Jackson admitted to entering a woman's apartment on Delaware Avenue on the afternoon of Feb. 15, 2021. When he was confronted by the woman, he said he was there to fix a door and then left.

After he exited, prosecutors said, the woman noticed that a drawer in her spare bedroom had been opened. Jackson was found inside the building by the property managers and appliance movers, who chased him and held him until police arrived.

Flynn noted that Judge Case also issued a final order of protection, specifying that Jackson stay away from the victim and her apartment building until at least 2030.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge dismisses all charges against New Era Cap CEO

Judge dismisses all charges against New Era Cap CEO

A Buffalo City Court judge has dismissed all of the remaining charges against New Era Cap Co. CEO Christopher H. Koch that stemmed from a confrontation with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend outside a North Buffalo restaurant earlier this year. 

A family that survived the Tops massacre finds ways to keep going

A family that survived the Tops massacre finds ways to keep going

A mother, father and daughter survived the Tops shooting but were left traumatized by the terror of being hunted inside a grocery store and the horror of what they escaped. The family is moving forward, trying to navigate a world that was already difficult in one of the state's most economically challenged communities.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk angers Ukrainian officials with unsolicited ‘peace plan’ with Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News