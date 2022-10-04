Second-time offender sentenced on burglary charge

A second-time felony offender was sentenced Tuesday to three to six years in prison on a charge of third-degree burglary, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Edward W. Jackson Jr., 61, of Buffalo, had pleaded guilty to the charge before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on Sept. 1, ahead of a jury trial, Flynn said.

Jackson admitted to entering a woman's apartment on Delaware Avenue on the afternoon of Feb. 15, 2021. When he was confronted by the woman, he said he was there to fix a door and then left.

After he exited, prosecutors said, the woman noticed that a drawer in her spare bedroom had been opened. Jackson was found inside the building by the property managers and appliance movers, who chased him and held him until police arrived.

Flynn noted that Judge Case also issued a final order of protection, specifying that Jackson stay away from the victim and her apartment building until at least 2030.