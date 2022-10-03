 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second-time offender could get 7 years in prison after assault conviction

A Buffalo man faces a maximum of seven years in prison as a second-time violent felony offender after he was found guilty of one count of second-degree assault by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi.

The verdict against Jason E. Talley, 44, was handed down Monday after a four-day nonjury trial last week, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn reported. Talley, who continues to be held without bail, was acquitted of other counts of the indictment against him. He is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 5.

Prosecutors said Talley hit a woman in the face with a BB gun while he was inside her vehicle early on Oct. 25, 2021, in the Town of Eden, then drove her to a home in Falconer and forced her to go in. Town of Ellicott police subsequently found them inside the house.

The victim was taken for hospital treatment of facial cuts and bruises. Police said they found the BB gun that struck the victim hidden in a ceiling in the house.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

