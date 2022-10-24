 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second-time felony offender sentenced to 16 years for stabbing death

A second-time violent felony offender was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison for stabbing a man to death, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case also ordered five years of post-release supervision for Reginald M. Branch Jr., 32, of Buffalo, who Case found guilty of first-degree manslaughter on July 19 after a four-day non-jury trial.

Prosecutors said that Branch stabbed Damon O. Jones, 50, numerous times in the chest about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 2020, in Jones' upstairs apartment on Kilhoffer Street in Buffalo. Jones died at the scene.

