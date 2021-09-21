Second suspect in C Street killing arrested in Georgia

A second suspect in the shooting death of a 20-year-old Lockport man on C Street was arrested in Georgia and brought back to Buffalo where he appeared Tuesday in court to face murder charges.
An Erie County grand jury indicted Calvin D. Clemons, 18, on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He pleaded not guilty before County Court Judge Susan Eagan who remanded him to jail.
Buffalo police and the U.S. Marshals Service were searching for Clemons after his alleged accomplice, a 16-year-old Buffalo youth, was charged in August in the same killing.
The 16-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery and was being held without bail in a juvenile detention facility.
The victim was Trenten Jacob Sink. He was 20 when he was found mortally wounded with three gunshot wounds on C Street, off of Fillmore Avenue, on the night of March 29. His death is one of 53 homicides so far this year in Buffalo.
Clemons, who is accused of shooting Sink three times, was arrested after a Sept. 4 traffic stop in Gwinnett County, Ga., Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. said Tuesday.
Investigators believe the suspects lured Sink to C Street with the intention of robbing him of marijuana, Flynn said.
The victim's girlfriend knew one of the suspects and in talking to him let him know her boyfriend was in possession of marijuana, he said.
In a previous description of the killing, Flynn said one of the defendants shot Sink once, then walked away. Then, the other defendant began "tussling" with Sink, at which point the defendant who had shot Sink returned and shot him two more times, Flynn said. Next, the defendant who had tussled with Sink ran back, grabbed Sink's backpack, and then the two left the scene, Flynn said.
Police responded to the scene and found Sink shot in the chest, leg and side of his body. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
The backpack allegedly taken from the scene was never recovered.
Clemons already is facing a felony gun possession charge in Buffalo City Court. He was arraigned on that charge on July 23. A judge set bail in that case at $10,000 and Clemons made bail, Flynn said.
Clemons had not been indicted in the March homicide at the time the other charges were brought in city court, and prosecutors did not inform the judge Clemons was a suspect in the killing, Flynn said.
Investigators with the District Attorney's Office brought Clemons back to Buffalo Monday night. Flynn said he did not know how long Clemons had been in Georgia before his arrest.
The mother of the 16-year-old was cooperative with investigators and turned her son in, Flynn said.
Sink's uncle talked to The Buffalo News in April in the hopes of finding his nephew's killers and also to make sure he's remembered as more than just another homicide victim.
"He deserves to be known as not just another young kid that was out running the streets who got shot. He's more than that," said his uncle Ron Rowles.
Sink grew up in Newfane and graduated from Barker High School, where he played football, his uncle said.
He went on to play semipro football with the Lockport Wildcats and was going to attend and play football at Erie Community College when the pandemic began and derailed those plans, Rowles said.
He had recently started a touch football league for teens and adults. He had his own team called the New York Lightning. He was hoping to keep growing the league.