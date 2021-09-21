Second suspect in C Street killing arrested in Georgia

Investigators believe the suspects lured Sink to C Street with the intention of robbing him of marijuana, Flynn said.

The victim's girlfriend knew one of the suspects and in talking to him let him know her boyfriend was in possession of marijuana, he said.

In a previous description of the killing, Flynn said one of the defendants shot Sink once, then walked away. Then, the other defendant began "tussling" with Sink, at which point the defendant who had shot Sink returned and shot him two more times, Flynn said. Next, the defendant who had tussled with Sink ran back, grabbed Sink's backpack, and then the two left the scene, Flynn said.

Police responded to the scene and found Sink shot in the chest, leg and side of his body. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The backpack allegedly taken from the scene was never recovered.

Clemons already is facing a felony gun possession charge in Buffalo City Court. He was arraigned on that charge on July 23. A judge set bail in that case at $10,000 and Clemons made bail, Flynn said.