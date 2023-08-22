A second suspect has been arraigned on charges stemming from a brutal attack on a 41-year-old man Sunday afternoon in the 1500 block of Broadway near Deshler Street in Buffalo, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Demetrius F. Gore, 52, of Buffalo, is charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree gang assault, all Class B violent felonies.

Previously arraigned on the same charges was another suspect, Amari K. Atkins, 27, of Buffalo. Both men are held without bail pending felony hearings Friday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Phillip Dabney Jr.

The victim, who was stabbed, kicked and beaten about 1:40 p.m. Sunday, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is under treatment for serious injuries. A third suspect is being sought.

- Dale Anderson