Second murdered Buffalo priest named in child sexual abuse lawsuit

Herlihy served as a hospital chaplain from 1978 to 1986, Tucker said.

Monsignor David M. Gallivan said Herlihy chose to live in the rectory at St. Matthew in the 1980s because he was doing chaplaincy work at the former Deaconess Hospital.

The Rev. Leo F. McCarthy was pastor of St. Matthew during Herlihy’s time there, according to diocese directories.

“It was close to Deaconess. He liked Father McCarthy. Father McCarthy asked him if he could come, because Father McCarthy was alone and the parish needed the help,” said Gallivan, a retired Buffalo priest who is Herlihy’s nephew.

McCarthy is mentioned in the lawsuit, as well, although he is not accused of abuse.

The complaint alleged that McCarthy locked the plaintiff into the rectory bedrooms with Herlihy and another unnamed priest who the plaintiff said molested him. The plaintiff said in the lawsuit he does not remember the name of the other priest.

McCarthy, 88, was put on administrative leave earlier this month after a Child Victims Act lawsuit accused him of molesting a girl in the 1980s. McCarthy has denied the allegations to diocese officials.

Gallivan said his uncle was a highly respected priest.