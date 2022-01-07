 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second man charged in connection with Tonawanda shooting
0 comments

Second man charged in connection with Tonawanda shooting

Support this work for $1 a month
leslie tatum quaran mcnish

Leslie M. Tatum, left, and Quran McNish, both of Buffalo, have been charged in connection with a November shooting in the Town of Tonawanda.

 Photos courtesy Erie County District Attorney's Office

A second man has been charged in connection with a Nov. 20 shooting outside a Town of Tonawanda sports bar, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Quran McNish, 25, of Buffalo, is accused of providing a gun to the man accused of shooting and injuring a man outside Devlin's Deuce, 2235 Sheridan Drive, prosecutors said in a news release.

McNish, who was indicted on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, was held without bail after being arraigned in Erie County Court on Wednesday.

Leslie M. Tatum, 29, has been indicted on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Tatum, who was previously arraigned in Tonawanda Town Court, was arrested and charged after a Dec. 3 traffic stop in Buffalo during which police officers allegedly found a loaded handgun in the vehicle in which Tatum was a passenger, prosecutors said.

He also was ordered held without bail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

France fines Google And Facebook over cookie policy violations

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News