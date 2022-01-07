Second man charged in connection with Tonawanda shooting

A second man has been charged in connection with a Nov. 20 shooting outside a Town of Tonawanda sports bar, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Quran McNish, 25, of Buffalo, is accused of providing a gun to the man accused of shooting and injuring a man outside Devlin's Deuce, 2235 Sheridan Drive, prosecutors said in a news release.

McNish, who was indicted on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, was held without bail after being arraigned in Erie County Court on Wednesday.

Leslie M. Tatum, 29, has been indicted on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.