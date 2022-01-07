Second man charged in connection with Tonawanda shooting

A second man has been charged in connection with a Nov. 20 shooting outside a Town of Tonawanda sports bar, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday.
Quran McNish, 25, of Buffalo, is accused of providing a gun to the man accused of shooting and injuring a man outside Devlin's Deuce, 2235 Sheridan Drive, prosecutors said in a news release.
McNish, who was indicted on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, was held without bail after being arraigned in Erie County Court on Wednesday.
Leslie M. Tatum, 29, has been indicted on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
Tatum, who was previously arraigned in Tonawanda Town Court, was arrested and charged after a Dec. 3 traffic stop in Buffalo during which police officers allegedly found a loaded handgun in the vehicle in which Tatum was a passenger, prosecutors said.
He also was ordered held without bail.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.