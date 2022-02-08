 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second man charged in 2021 Delavan-Grider killing
0 comments

Second man charged in 2021 Delavan-Grider killing

Support this work for $1 a month

A second Buffalo man has been charged in the April 2021 fatal shooting of a man at a gas station at East Delavan Avenue and Grider Street.

Corey Bell, 32, was indicted by an Erie County grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Marcques Robinson, 38, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

corey bell

Corey Bell, 32, of Buffalo, was indicted on a second-degree murder charge.

Bell was arraigned Tuesday before State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek after his arrest Monday in Niagara Falls, prosecutors said. He was ordered held without bail.

Robinson was shot and robbed of a gold chain necklace April 24, 2021, while pumping gas, according to prosecutors.

Daiquin Gray, 27, was arraigned in December on first- and second-degree murder charges in the slaying.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

See Miami vanish after rare coastal fog rolls in

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News