Second man charged in 2021 Delavan-Grider killing

A second Buffalo man has been charged in the April 2021 fatal shooting of a man at a gas station at East Delavan Avenue and Grider Street.

Corey Bell, 32, was indicted by an Erie County grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Marcques Robinson, 38, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Bell was arraigned Tuesday before State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek after his arrest Monday in Niagara Falls, prosecutors said. He was ordered held without bail.

Robinson was shot and robbed of a gold chain necklace April 24, 2021, while pumping gas, according to prosecutors.

Daiquin Gray, 27, was arraigned in December on first- and second-degree murder charges in the slaying.

