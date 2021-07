Amherst police are investigating what appears to have been an accidental discharge of a gun Tuesday night on the same street where a man was shot Monday night.

Amherst detectives responded to a call in which a gun was fired inside a house on Fairgreen Drive, Amherst Police Capt. Christopher Meyer said.

No further details were immediately available.

A shooting on Fairgreen at about 11:40 p.m. Monday left a man in critical condition, police previously said.