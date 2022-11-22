 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Second child pornography conviction leads to 15-year sentence for Gasport man

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Gasport man was sentenced Monday in federal court to 15 years in prison after being convicted of receiving child pornography, with a prior conviction, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jason David Willis, 50, is accused of making videos depicting explicit images of a minor and visiting a website that contained child pornography.

Prosecutors said that on May 18, 2021, an acquaintance of Willis’ brought his iPhone to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and said it contained child pornography.

The following day, a U.S. Probation Officer searched the iPhone and found two videos in the phone's “recently deleted” folder that were produced by Willis on Oct. 24 and Oct. 28, 2020, both with explicit images of a 17-year-old girl, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A further review of the iPhone revealed an internet history that included a visit to at least one website that contained child pornography, prosecutors said.

People are also reading…

At the time of his second arrest, Willis was on federally supervised release from his previous conviction and was already a registered sex offender.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office and FBI also investigated this case.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Take a look at this amazing discovery in Egypt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News