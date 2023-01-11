 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Second arrest made in case of toddler who ingested fentanyl

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A second arrest has been made in connection with an incident in which a toddler ingested fentanyl and was hospitalized, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

Dustin Houghton, 23, has been arrested on a charge of second-degree assault and released on $5,000 bail.

Previously arrested was Jaynalyn Smith, 20, who was charged Dec. 15 with one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. She was remanded to Niagara County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

According to the report, the arrests came after an investigation into the home, parents and circumstances that led to a 2-year-old boy suffering cardiac arrest on April 25, 2022.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about the boy, who was unresponsive. They were assisted by the South Lockport Fire Company and the Rapids Volunteer Fire Company.

People are also reading…

The child was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, where he received treatment, and is recovering, the Sheriff's Office said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Homeless man arrested on rape charges

Homeless man arrested on rape charges

According to the report, Joe A. Cortez, 40, was arrested Friday and charged with first- and third-degree rape following investigation into an incident that took place Sept. 20 on commercial property on Lewiston Road in the Town of Batavia.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Police move on coal mine protesters barricaded in abandoned German village

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News