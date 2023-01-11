Second arrest made in case of toddler who ingested fentanyl

A second arrest has been made in connection with an incident in which a toddler ingested fentanyl and was hospitalized, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

Dustin Houghton, 23, has been arrested on a charge of second-degree assault and released on $5,000 bail.

Previously arrested was Jaynalyn Smith, 20, who was charged Dec. 15 with one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. She was remanded to Niagara County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

According to the report, the arrests came after an investigation into the home, parents and circumstances that led to a 2-year-old boy suffering cardiac arrest on April 25, 2022.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about the boy, who was unresponsive. They were assisted by the South Lockport Fire Company and the Rapids Volunteer Fire Company.

The child was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, where he received treatment, and is recovering, the Sheriff's Office said.