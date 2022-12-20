Second Amherst smoke shop employee charged in November customer attack

A second employee of a Millersport Highway smoke shop has been charged in connection with a reported attack and robbery of a customer in November.

Calvin D. Pettiway is the second worker at Smoke Depot 1 charged following a Nov. 9 incident in which the victim told police she was prevented from leaving the store and choked to the point she lost consciousness, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Pettiway, 32, of Kenmore, faces two second-degree robbery counts and a charge of second-degree unlawful imprisonment, prosecutors said. He was arraigned by Amherst Town Justice Geoffrey Klein last week and released on his own recognizance.

The victim, an Erie County Child Protective Services worker who was on her lunch break, told police the employees also stopped her from calling 911, locked her inside the store and took her cellphone and $120 cash from her purse.

County officials have previously said the incident was unrelated to the victim's work.

The shop at 801 Millersport Highway is in the Grover Cleveland Plaza between Sheridan Drive and Eggert Road.

Carmilla L. Smith, 48, of Buffalo, was previously charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

The victim accused Smith of choking and punching her, as well as scanning her credit cards to take money, according to court documents.

Police charged Smith with weapons possession after they found an unloaded shotgun underneath the store counter. Smith has a prior drug conviction, legally preventing her from possessing a firearm, according to court documents.

Smith, who also was released on her own recognizance, and Pettiway are scheduled to appear in Amherst Town Court Jan. 5 for a felony hearing, prosecutors said.