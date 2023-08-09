A second man has died following a triple shooting July 30 in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood, according to Buffalo police.

DeMarkus D. Manners, 20, died at Erie County Medical Center Aug. 2 from his injuries sustained in the Isabelle Street violence.

Treyvon D. Flood, 20, died at ECMC shortly after the shooting, according to police.

A third victim, a 19-year-old man, had been listed in stable condition.

The three victims were shot shortly after 11:30 p.m. inside a vehicle on Isabelle.

A memorial service for Flood will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, 995 Genesee St.

A funeral for Manners will be held at noon Saturday at Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St.

Through Monday, 25 people have become homicide victims so far this year in Buffalo. Fourteen of the killings have happened since June 9, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.