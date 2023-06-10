Three loaded guns and a large quantity of suspected marijuana were seized when officers executed a search warrant Wednesday in the 400 block of Connecticut Street, between 14th and 17th streets, Buffalo Police announced.

Omar Ali, 30, of Buffalo, was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony. Further charges are expected.

Police said they found a Palmetto PA-15 rifle loaded with 10 rounds, a Riley Defense RAK 47 rifle loaded with eight rounds and a Kel-Tec KS7 shotgun loaded with six rounds. A police photo showed more than a dozen plastic bags containing suspected marijuana.

The announcement noted that Ali is on probation following a July 2022 conviction for second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. He also was arrested Jan. 25 for driving while ability impaired by alcohol.

The search warrant was executed by the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit assisted by the Buffalo Police SWAT Team and agents from the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.