A Buffalo man who reportedly was found with more than 200 sexually explicit images of an underage girl on his cell phone has been charged with production of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Mark Nash, 34, appeared Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy, and is being held pending a detention hearing June 29.

Ross noted that Nash is on probation following a 2022 conviction for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in Erie County Court. If convicted, he faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.

Prosecutors said a search warrant was executed on Nash's phone after Buffalo Police received a report April 4 that his device contained nude images of a girl that he had reportedly sexually abused.

A criminal complaint against Nash was drawn up following an investigation by Buffalo Police and Homeland Security Investigations.