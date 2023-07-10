Police in Pennsylvania on Monday spent a fourth day searching for a jail escapee with ties to the Jamestown area who is a suspect in a May homicide.

Michael C. Burham, 34, escaped from the Warren County jail in Warren, Pa., about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, leaving the facility after climbing a piece of exercise equipment in the recreation yard and then descending from a roof using bedsheets.

Law enforcement personnel looking for Burham in the wooded terrain found small campsites and stockpiles believed to be associated with him, Pennsylvania State Police officials said during a press briefing Sunday, according to the Jamestown Post-Journal.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $7,500 and Warren County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to Burham's capture.

Warren, Pa., sits just north of Allegheny National Forest. The jail from which he escaped is about 20 miles from Jamestown.

Burham has survivalist skills and military training and would be comfortable living in the woods for several days, authorities said following his escape.

This is the second time authorities have sought Burham in recent months.

Jamestown police began looking for him after the homicide of Kala M. Hodgkin, 34, who was found dead May 11.

Burham was arrested in South Carolina on May 24 and police have charged him with kidnapping a couple in Warren County and taking them to South Carolina.

He was being held in Pennsylvania on federal kidnapping charges at the time of his escape. Burham has not been charged in Hodgkin's death, as prosecutors await results of lab tests.

Police in Chautauqua County relocated individuals connected to the Hodgkin case after Burham's escape, District Attorney Jason Schmidt said last week.

Burham, who should be considered dangerous, is white with brown hair and brown eyes. He's 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a tiger tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call Pennsylvania State Police at 814-728-3600.