Search continues for burglary suspect in woods near Westfield
Residents in the area of Route 394 in the Town of Westfield are advised to lock their vehicles and their homes while a search continues tonight in a wooded area for a suspected burglar, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The search began after deputies answered a call at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday about a break-in in progress at a hunting camp on Route 394. According to the report, the suspect fled just before officers arrived. An initial search of a large wooded area nearby was unsuccessful.

During the search, a sheriff’s K9 found a coat that contained a Pennsylvania driver’s license. A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office said, searchers discovered a vehicle stuck on a nearby road that was registered to the man whose license was found.

The Sheriff’s Office advised residents, “We do not believe the subject is a threat to the public, but we do believe he could be in search of a vehicle to steal.”

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

