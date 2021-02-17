Scores of city court cases dismissed as prosecutors run out of time in Buffalo

Earlier this month, some 145 people saw their misdemeanor charges dismissed in Buffalo City Court before the evidence against them was even introduced.
Prosecutors ran out of time to comply with laws guaranteeing the right to a speedy trial.
"When I tell you that we have a backlog in Buffalo City Court that is unworkable, you can take that to the bank," Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. said. "Nothing is moving over there."
Hundreds more cases may end up being dismissed, too, said Kevin M. Stadelmaier, chief attorney of the Legal Aid Bureau.
A new law in January 2020 requires prosecutors to hand over all evidence in a criminal case to the defense much earlier than before. That requirement, combined with the state's pause on all but the most urgent court proceedings due to Covid-19, led to a bottleneck of cases in the court.
While it's not unusual for City Court cases to eventually be dismissed, that most often happens through either an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal – when the judge rules the case goes away if the defendant stays out of trouble for a given amount of time – or when a case is put on a reserve calendar, meaning it's adjourned to a later date and will most likely be dismissed. About a quarter of all misdemeanor cases end up being dismissed under normal circumstances, Flynn said.
But the roughly 145 cases, misdemeanors of all sorts, were dismissed at a much earlier stage in the proceedings and the sheer number was unusual, if not unprecedented.
"The underlying problem here is the new discovery statute went into effect on Jan. 1 and then two months later, we were shut down," Flynn told The Buffalo News. "That was a perfect storm."
Flynn said it is likely that the Erie County District Attorney's Office will have to ask for many more misdemeanor cases to be dismissed in the near future.
The pandemic has upended the court system in New York.
For many months, only arraignments and emergency hearings for orders of protection and other urgent matters were allowed. There were no trials. Grand juries couldn't convene. Some proceedings started back up in the fall but were shut down again, and grand juries started convening again just a few weeks ago.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order suspending the right to a speedy trial was lifted Oct. 5. That meant misdemeanor cases needed to be heard within 90 days and felonies in six months.
Arrests for misdemeanors decreased in 2020 in Buffalo, with 5,591 misdemeanor charges. In 2018 and 2019, prosecutors handled more than 11,000 misdemeanors each year. In 2017, there were more than 13,000.
"People weren't outside. People were locked down," Flynn said.
But even those fewer cases weren't going anywhere because the courts were barely functioning, he said.
At the same time, with the new evidence rules putting a much heavier burden for prosecutors to hand over a larger amount of evidence within 20 to 30 days of arraignment, the Buffalo City Court Bureau became overwhelmed by the workload, Flynn said.
The district attorney said he needs to fill 13 positions in his office to deal with the workload in all of the state and local courts where his prosecutors handle cases.
"I do not have the bodies to get it done in 90 days," he said.
Going forward, his prosecutors may have to consider dismissing cases at arraignment, he said. Also, he said he may have to consider doing what's done in New York City, where prosecutors charge crimes, not the police.
Public defenders have been keeping close track of cases and began filing speedy trial motions in the late fall.
"That process has ramped up and we started to get very busy right around the beginning of January," said Stadelmaier of the Legal Aid Bureau.
Stadelmaier estimated about 450 more misdemeanor cases will end up being dismissed.
Stadelmaier said his office and the DA's Office have "had a lot of dialogue" about the cases. He, too, said it's not out of the norm for cases to end up being dismissed.
"This is not anything new," he said.
He also questioned how much the new discovery laws are affecting the backlog.
"They have 20 days to turn stuff over, 30 if the person is in custody," Stadelmaier said.
Prosecutors can ask for extensions if there's a good reason why they haven't been able to produce a certain piece of evidence.
"We're not in the practice of asking for sanctions," he said.
Chief City Court Judge Craig Hannah said the large number of cases he dismissed on Feb. 2 is unusual, but that cases are dismissed all the time in city courtrooms.
City Court is back up and running to a point, but usually 14 courtrooms are open simultaneously. Now, he said, "they're all funneled into one part," with some cases also being heard virtually.
Hannah said he's confident the more serious cases are not the ones running into speedy trial issues.
"I really think in cases that are severe and there are victims' concerns that are real ... they wouldn't let them die on the vine," Hannah said. "They will be prosecuted."