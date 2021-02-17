Scores of city court cases dismissed as prosecutors run out of time in Buffalo

Stadelmaier said his office and the DA's Office have "had a lot of dialogue" about the cases. He, too, said it's not out of the norm for cases to end up being dismissed.

"This is not anything new," he said.

He also questioned how much the new discovery laws are affecting the backlog.

"They have 20 days to turn stuff over, 30 if the person is in custody," Stadelmaier said.

Prosecutors can ask for extensions if there's a good reason why they haven't been able to produce a certain piece of evidence.

"We're not in the practice of asking for sanctions," he said.

Chief City Court Judge Craig Hannah said the large number of cases he dismissed on Feb. 2 is unusual, but that cases are dismissed all the time in city courtrooms.

City Court is back up and running to a point, but usually 14 courtrooms are open simultaneously. Now, he said, "they're all funneled into one part," with some cases also being heard virtually.

Hannah said he's confident the more serious cases are not the ones running into speedy trial issues.