School bus with no children on board and minivan in rollover crash on Hopkins Road
A school bus with no students on board and a minivan were involved in a rollover crash Tuesday morning on Hopkins Road, near Billy Wilson Park, Amherst police said.

There were two people on the bus, the driver and a bus aid, and one person in the minivan, the driver. Firefighters from the Getzville and Williamsville fire departments extricated one person from the bus and the driver from the van.

All three people were taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. Police said their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Hopkins Road is closed to traffic between Klein and Dodge roads. Police asked motorists to avoid the area.

