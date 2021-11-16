 Skip to main content
School bus driver, aide injured in collision with fire truck
School bus driver, aide injured in collision with fire truck

fire truck bus crash.jpg

The collision between a fire truck and school bus happened at about 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of East Lovejoy and North Ogden streets.

 Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News

A school bus driver and bus aide were injured Tuesday morning in a collision with a Buffalo fire truck, according to a city spokesman.

The collision happened at about 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of East Lovejoy and North Ogden streets. No students were aboard the bus. The extent of the injuries was not immediately provided.

Firefighters were responding to a two-alarm blaze at 115 Goethe St., between East Lovejoy and Ludington Street, according to spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

Firefighters remain on the scene of the fire, DeGeorge said. 

