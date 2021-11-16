School bus driver, aide injured in collision with fire truck

A school bus driver and bus aide were injured Tuesday morning in a collision with a Buffalo fire truck, according to a city spokesman.

The collision happened at about 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of East Lovejoy and North Ogden streets. No students were aboard the bus. The extent of the injuries was not immediately provided.

Firefighters were responding to a two-alarm blaze at 115 Goethe St., between East Lovejoy and Ludington Street, according to spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

Firefighters remain on the scene of the fire, DeGeorge said.

