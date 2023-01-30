 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sardinia man to serve 1 to 3 years in prison for pointing gun at deputies during standoff

A Sardinia man who admitted pointing a weapon at sheriff's deputies during a standoff last August was sentenced Monday to one to three years in prison by State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 38-year-old James P. Zbytek had pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted reckless endangerment and second-degree menacing on Nov. 9. He also pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal contempt in a separate criminal case.

The standoff began Aug. 11 when deputies responded to a residence on Savage Road in Sardinia, where "an elderly individual with restricted mobility issues" was reported being held hostage. During the standoff, Zbytek several times pointed a gun at deputies and was subsequently shot in the leg. He was taken to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, then transported by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of his leg injury. 

Zbytek also was sentenced Monday to one year in jail, concurrent to his sentence in the other case, for violating an order of protection on Savage Road last April 26. A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim for the next five years, prosecutors said.

