Sardinia man arraigned on charges stemming from standoff

  • Updated
A Sardinia man faces four charges stemming from a two-hour standoff last week in which a gun allegedly was pointed at sheriff's deputies, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn reported.

James P. Zbytek, 37, was arraigned Monday in Erie County Medical Center before Buffalo City Court Judge Phillip Dabney, acting as a Sardinia Town Court justice, Flynn said.

He is charged with menacing a police officer, a felony; second-degree criminal contempt; second-degree menacing; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Zbytek is being treated at ECMC for a lower leg wound he suffered Thursday afternoon when he was shot by a deputy after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers several times during the standoff at a home on Savage Road in Sardinia.

Deputies had responded to a call at 1:37 p.m. about an "elderly individual with restricted mobility issues" being held hostage in the house.

Dabney set bail at $1,500 cash or $15,000 bond. If convicted on the felony charge, Zbytek faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. No date has been set for a court appearance.

