Edward M. Kindt, the man who raped and murdered a Salamanca mother 24 years ago, told the New York State Parole Board earlier this year that he had matured and proven he could become a productive member of society.

"I am rehabilitated and I took efforts and time at rehabilitation and understanding myself," he told members of the Parole Board in February.

Six days later, the majority of board members voted to release him from prison, despite a prison disciplinary record that showed lewd behavior and stalking incidents a decade and more ago, and admonishment from the judge who sentenced him to nine years to life in prison, the maximum term allowed at the time because of his age.

"If you ever are released from prison, someone else will pay for that decision with their life," then-Cattaraugus County Judge Larry Himelein told Kindt on May 1, 2000. "I think you are a threat any time you are in society."

Cattaraugus County legislators remain unconvinced Kindt deserves to be free.

They condemned the Parole Board earlier this month and unanimously called for the immediate resignations of the two members who supported his release, maintaining Kindt "remains a sexual predator, a cold-blooded killer, and a threat to society."

Caryne Demosthenes and Carlton S. Mitchell voted in favor of the release, while Joseph Crangle, who lives in Erie County, opposed it.

Legislators also asked the Parole Board to revoke Kindt's release during their meeting May 10 in Little Valley.

Kindt, 39, was 15 on Mother's Day in 1999, when he encountered Penny Brown jogging on a walking trail in Salamanca with her two dogs.

The Parole Board asked him to tell them what happened that day. He said he grabbed her buttocks, she turned around and screamed, and he covered her mouth. He took her off the trail, telling the board the sexual assault lasted 15 or 20 minutes. He eventually strangled her with one of her dog's leashes.

He said she fought for her life.

"My intention was never to, you know, take this lady's life. This was never my intention," Kindt said, according to a transcript from the hearing acquired after The Buffalo News filed a Freedom of Information Law request. "My intention was just to, you know, incapacitate her so that I could, you know, get away without, you know, her seeing where I was going, you know. In doing so, it caused this lady to lose her life."

"You had plenty of time to run away," Demosthenes said. "The woman would have gone home, you know. Who knows if you would have gotten caught, but she probably would still be alive, right?"

"I wish she was still alive. I wish I would have just ran away," Kindt replied.

Kindt pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was charged as an adult because of the seriousness of the crime. But he was sentenced as a juvenile to nine years to life in prison.

Penny’s Law, named in memory of his victim, changed the maximum sentence for juveniles convicted of murder to 15 years to life.

The Parole Board decision said that after reviewing the record, interviewing Kindt and deliberating, that at 39 years old, and after serving approximately 23 years of his prison sentence, he had developed the skills to remain at liberty without violating the law.

"Your release at this time is compatible with the welfare of society," its decision stated.

Kindt told the three members of the panel Feb. 15 that it was his 10th appearance before the board seeking his release. The board issued its decision to free him Feb. 21.

“I made a horrible, terrible, costly mistake, and you know, it was – just a terrible thing that happened,” Kindt said.

He told the Parole Board that the last grade he completed in school was seventh and he received his GED in prison.

Kindt had a number of disciplinary incidents throughout the years, according to state records, particularly in 2013, when he was disciplined five times, including for stalking, harassment and drug use. Other incidents included harassment and stalking in 2010 and lewd conduct in 2005 and 2007, as well as eight drug and alcohol use incidents. There were other incidents, such as having contraband and violating direct orders.

He has not been disciplined since 2019.

Kindt told the Parole Board he was in and out of solitary confinement when he was younger, but not in recent years. He said he will live the rest of his days with the pain and burden that "I took this wonderful lady's life."

He was released March 30 from the Elmira Correctional Facility.

As his release was being prepared, residents and local and state officials opposed returning him to Cattaraugus or Chautauqua counties, and the Seneca Nation of Indians formally banished Kindt, a Seneca, from all Seneca territories for a year.

He ended up in Dutchess County, where he is living in a “structured residential contracted program,” according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. He also is required to wear a GPS monitoring device, according to the department.

He was not convicted of rape, and did not have to register as a sex offender. But the Parole Board required him to "comply with all case specific sex offender conditions to be imposed" by his parole officer. He also can't use medications to enhance sexual performance or treat erectile dysfunction without permission.

The board issued other conditions of his parole, including no contact with anyone under 18 without the written permission of his parole officer. He must get a job or enter an academic or vocational program, and not consume alcohol.

Kindt also is not to associate or communicate with Brown's family without the permission of his parole officer.