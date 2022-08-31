Salamanca man indicted on charges of receiving, possessing and producing child pornography

A Salamanca man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of receiving, possessing and producing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

If convicted, Robert Calkins Jr., 37, faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the indictment, State Police began investigating Calkins in April 2020 after receiving reports about him from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Prosecutors said State Police investigators, executing a search warrant at Calkins' home on East Jefferson Street, seized four cell phones and an SD card that contained thousands of pornographic images and videos involving children, including several allegedly produced by Calkins.