 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Salamanca man indicted on charges of receiving, possessing and producing child pornography

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Salamanca man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of receiving, possessing and producing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

If convicted, Robert Calkins Jr., 37, faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the indictment, State Police began investigating Calkins in April 2020 after receiving reports about him from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Prosecutors said State Police investigators, executing a search warrant at Calkins' home on East Jefferson Street, seized four cell phones and an SD card that contained thousands of pornographic images and videos involving children, including several allegedly produced by Calkins.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Better off dead’: Makeshift shelters offer little comfort to Pakistan flood victims

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News