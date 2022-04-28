 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salamanca man faces child pornography charges

A Salamanca man faces charges of producing, receiving and possessing child pornography.

New York State Police began investigating Robert Calkins Jr., 37, in April 2020 after multiple reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children referenced him in connection with suspected child pornography, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Rudroff. 

State Police executed a search warrant at Calkins' East Jefferson Street residence in September 2020, seizing four cellphones.

Investigators recovered thousands of images and videos of suspected child pornography on the devices, including some images depicting a minor female with whom Calkins had contact. They also recovered sexually explicit Facebook Messenger conversations between Calkins and someone believed to be a 16-year-old female.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, lifetime supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

